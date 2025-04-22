Tel Shikmona reveals evidence of ancient purple dye production

An excavation team at the Tel Shikmona archaeological site on Israel’s northern coast has uncovered evidence of the ancient production of purple dye for industrial purposes, according to a recently published archaeological study.

A team of archaeologists, anthropologists, and historical specialists from across several US and Israeli institutions found an ancient settlement that was believed to be used for industrial-scale production of purple dyes, which were a prized asset in Mediterranean societies in the Iron Age.

The findings of the excavation were published in the academic journal PLOS ONE, attributing the findings to an ancient fishing village, Tel Shikmona.

Research found that the dye, known as Tyrian purple, caused the color of the uniquely colored textiles, common along the Mediterranean coast in the Iron Age. Due to finding materials in several locations, researchers concluded that there was a large manufacturing facility within the vicinity — but now, they’ve uncovered the location.

Large vats of stained purple, along with 176 additional artifacts contributing to the production process, for processing raw material into dye, were found at the site, located near Haifa. Stone tools with purple residue. (credit: MARIA BUKIN/PLOS ONE)

Using snail mucus for dye

According to the initial report, the raw material in question was mucus extracted from sea snails that used it to defend themselves. The raw material is green but turns purple when exposed to oxygen, and multiple chemical steps would be needed to allow it to bond with a textile.

The processing of the material into dye would require multiple steps needed for chemical bonding to the textile. The size of the vats was big enough for 350 liters, suggesting that the site was meant for a larger scale.

Researchers found that evidence found at the dig site would be used in manufacturing throughout the Iron Age, and that the creation of the dye at this specific site began around 3,000 years ago. Production increased with the growth of the ancient Israeli kingdom, with a production drop and subsequent surge at the rise of the Assyrian rule.