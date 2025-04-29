Sassoon Codex, world’s oldest Hebrew Bible to date, to join ANU permanent collection

The oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible in existence, the Sassoon Codex, will be on permanent display at ANU, the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv for the first time. The holy book arrived in Israel on October 5, 2023; just two days before the war broke out.

Now that it will be on display, the museum will be hosting a series of events on the power of the Bible in uniting the masses as well as a cultural and spiritual source of inspiration for the Jewish people.

As part of this launch, the “Orit” Beta Israel Torah scroll of the Ethiopian Jewish community, previously belonging to Kes Abba Yitzhak Aisu. It will be displayed for the first time from May 4 to 22, ad is the most sacred text in Ethiopian Jewish tradition. This scroll was written in Ge’ez on parchment, bound as a book and has the five Books of Moses, Joshua, Judges, Ruth, and other sacred texts.

This scroll was brought to Israel by Kes Aisu in 1982, entrusted to the National Library of Israel. This is a temporary exhibition.

Star of the show at ANU

The Sassoon Codex dates back approximately 1,100 years. It is the most complete manuscript of the Hebrew Bible known to exist and is also the most valuable Jewish manuscript ever sold. It was purchased at Sotheby’s in New York for $38.1 million. It will be open for public viewing from May 12. The Sassoon Codex (credit: ARDEN BAR CHAMA)

Dr. Orit Shaham Gover, Chief Curator of the exhibition, said, “Displaying this 1,100-year-old manuscript is a defining moment. It’s not just a priceless cultural artifact but a living witness to the extraordinary journey of Jewish tradition. In these tense days, its presence here resonates even more deeply.”

The museum will also host the International Bible Quiz for Jewish Youth in the Diaspora in a joint effort with the Education Ministry.

Internationally renowned challah artist “The Challah Prince,” Idan Chabasov, will also lead a family-centered event.

Oded Revive, CEO of ANU said, “We are thrilled to present this rare item after 18 months of safeguarding it in our vault during missile threats. The timing between Israel’s Independence Day and Shavuot is no coincidence. In this moment, between freedom and the giving of the Torah, our ancient heritage is revealed in full glory. The Bible is a living witness to our history and a source of shared strength, resilience, and hope.”