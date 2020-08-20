The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Chemical ‘time-machine’ to tie Israel’s ancient people with modern land

“Israel has many archaeological sites which are really important for understanding human evolution."

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 20, 2020 18:35
Aerial photo of Tell es-Safi/Gath. (photo credit: PROF. AREN M. MAEIR/THE TELL ES-SAFI/GATH ARCHAEOLOGICAL PROJECT/BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY)
Aerial photo of Tell es-Safi/Gath.
(photo credit: PROF. AREN M. MAEIR/THE TELL ES-SAFI/GATH ARCHAEOLOGICAL PROJECT/BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY)
Rocks and soil collected all over Israel will help researchers shed light on the mysteries of its remote past, thanks to a specific chemical element that will act as the equivalent of a time-machine, connecting its ancient inhabitants with the modern land.
Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, announced Monday that a group of international Earth scientists have completed the mapping of samples from across the country.
“Israel has many archaeological sites which are really important for understanding human evolution,” Flinders University Research Associate Dr Rachel Rudd and a co-author of a paper recently published in the journal Earth System Science Data told The Jerusalem Post via email. “The results of this study will allow archaeologists to better understand these sites by adding another method of analysis.”
The crucial element that the scientists considered is strontium, which is found in many natural materials in a variety of form called isotopes and makes its way to the body through water and food.
The goal is therefore to be able to compare strontium isotopes found in the ancient remains with those in rocks and soil.
“Strontium isotope mapping has uses in many fields as a geochemical tracer, including archaeology, forensic science, ecology and food sciences,” Rudd pointed out. “In archaeology, we can look at research questions involving landscape movement. The analysis of animal remains may give us an insight into the hunting behavior of the hominin groups occupying these sites – were they hunting locally or further away?”
Therefore, using the dataset from this project, the researchers will be able to determine whether specimens from archaeological sites were local or not.
“Determining the exact origin of humans and animals will always be more difficult, but this data will allow us to learn a lot more about these specimens,” Rudd added.
The results of the research have already been used to analyze remains that have been uncovered at the Tell es-Safi/Gath, a settlement in the Judean foothills overlooking the southern coastal plain of Israel, which is prominently featured in the Bible, including as the city of origin of David’s giant foe Goliath.
“We also hope to apply these methods to other archaeological sites in Israel in the future, to understand human and animal mobility in the landscape,” Rudd concluded.


Tags history israel archeology jewish archeology judean hills
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Candidly Speaking: Affirming civilization, UAE and Israel By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by