The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Early humans from 100,000 years ago collected crystals, eggshells

The ostrich shells found in the study were certainly collected, but they were common to the area, leading the researchers to believe that they were the remains of water containers.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 2, 2021 19:58
BEAUTY AND archaeology: Apollonia National Park in Herzliya. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
BEAUTY AND archaeology: Apollonia National Park in Herzliya.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Early humans that lived 665 kilometers from the coast of southern Africa, on the edge of the Kalahari Desert, over 100,000 years ago had apparently collected unusual objects in a possibly ritualistic manner, according to a recent study published in the scientific journal Nature.
This would indicate that the group of early humans living by the sea were more culturally evolved than those living on the mainland at the time, and that "modern human origins in southern Africa are intrinsically tied to the coast and marine resources."
The study authors noted that the evidence may lead to the revision of the emergence of cultural innovations among these ancient homo sapiens populations.
The archaeologists found 105,000-year-old burnt ostrich eggshell fragments and 22 calcite crystals using various dating techniques. The authors of the study purport that the early humans inhabiting these areas used to collect these objects as some were unnatural to the area.
The archaeologists were led to believe that the ostrich shells burnt naturally. What was more perplexing, however, was the origin of the calcite crystals; they had to have been brought to the location, as they were not natural to the surrounding area.
The crystals themselves have never been found dating over 80,000 years within South African sites until now, the authors said, leading the researchers to dismiss natural scenarios and arriving at the conclusion that humans "intentionally collected such non-utilitarian objects," Nature writer Pamela R. Willoughby explained.
"Their deposition presumably had some symbolic purpose; a sign that their collectors were behaviorally modern people," she added.
As for the ostrich shells, which are commonly found at numerous sites in the area, the archaeologists believe they could be the remains of water containers.
This means that their purpose could instead be functional, rather than cultural.
Jayne Wilkins, of the Australian Research Center for Human Evolution, Griffith University, Nathan, Queensland, Australia, suggests as the leader of the study focusing on excavating Stone Age sites in the interior of southern Africa, which are rarely explored, to determine if the coastal sites match that of the interior.
Wilkins and her team purport that a continent-wide review of the evidence could be a good way to understanding the cultural evolution of our early human common ancestors.
"The African fossil record for later H. sapiens5 now indicates that there does not seem to be any single pattern of technological and social development over time," Willoughby concluded. "Initiating surveys and excavations of lesser-known areas will help to clarify what it was that made our immediate ancestors truly modern, both biologically and culturally."


Tags archaeology africa Marine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

What will Palestinian elections mean for Israel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will be fine no matter who is prime minister

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Rivlin’s false pretense of preventing a fifth election - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Arabs must be partners in the Israeli cabinet

 By EHUD OLMERT
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by