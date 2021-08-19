The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Even after Assyria won, Judeans produced olive oil in biblical Shephelah

A new study by Bar Ilan University scholars suggests that the Philistines engaged in olive oil production earlier than previously thought, but did not have the monopoly of it.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 19, 2021 20:46
Aerial view of Tell es-Safi 2018 looking west. (photo credit: PROF. AREN MAEIR, DIRECTOR, ACKERMAN FAMILY BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY EXPEDITION TO GATH)
Aerial view of Tell es-Safi 2018 looking west.
(photo credit: PROF. AREN MAEIR, DIRECTOR, ACKERMAN FAMILY BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY EXPEDITION TO GATH)
Contrary to what was previously believed by archaeologists, the Philistines were not the only ones producing olive oil in the Judeans foothills – also known as Shephelah - the Kingdom of Judah also engaged in the production of olive oil even after the destruction brought by the Assyrian conquest, a new study by Bar Ilan and Kentucky universities researchers has suggested. In addition, the Philistines started their production of olive oil earlier than what had been claimed in the past.
“Up until quite recently it was thought that only from the 8th century BCE onwards, when the Philistines came under Assyrian control, the site of Tel Miqne-Ekron became one of the largest center in the world for oil production and it was thought that it happened only because of the Assyrian influence,” Bar Ilan Prof. Aren Maeir, lead author of the article appeared in the Palestine Exploration Quarterly, said.
Some 150 olive presses were found at Ekron, and they were believed to be part of the development of the economy of the empire.
The Assyrian campaign in the region, which dealt a severe blow also to the Judean Kingdom is  described in the Bible.
“After these faithful deeds, King Sennacherib of Assyria invaded Judah and encamped against its fortified towns with the aim of taking them over,” reads a verse in the 32nd chapter of II Chronicles.
The idea that olive oil production in the area only began after this military campaign never seemed logical to Maeir, he said.
“Olives can be grown in the Shephelah and there is evidence it was already done in prehistoric times,” he said.
His view was backed by remains uncovered over the past 25 years.
“In Gath, we found evidence that olive oil production was already carried out from at least the Iron Agee I, or 11th or 10th century BCE,” he noted.
Located in central Israel around 35 kilometers northwest of Hebron, between the Judean Foothills and the southern Coastal Plain, Gath – also known as Tell es-Safi – is also prominently featured in the Bible in events taking place several centuries later, including as the city of origin of David’s giant Philistine foe, Goliath.
The Iron Age covers the years between 1200 and 586 BCE and is divided in subperiods.
The olive oil production was even more intense in the 9th century, until the city was destroyed by the Aramean King Hazael.
“We found olive presses in three or four areas in Gath,” Maeir remarked. “This tells that olive oil was a major economic product of Gath way before the Assyrians were involved in the area.”
The study also addresses and contends with another notion previously common among archaeologists.
“For many years it was thought that after Sennacherib’s victory for many years the Judeans were kicked out of the Shephelah,” Maeir said. “Recent excavation at Bet Shemesh have shown that although this was true for many parts of the Shephelah, they still held on to the eastern part of it and they continued to produce olive oil there.”
In Tel Beit Shemesh, archaeologists also uncovered tools for the production, such as presses and vats.
“It is clear that as archaeological research in Philistia and the Shephelah presses on, it illuminates, like an oil lamp, previously dark and unclear aspects of Iron Age culture, society and economy,” the paper’s conclusion reads.


Tags oil judean hills archeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Naftali Bennett should speak with Mahmoud Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How Israelis can fight the Durban conference's Jew-hatred - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Regional support for Israeli-Palestinian peace - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

US, Taliban, Afghanistan: Takeaways from the getaway - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
4

Does COVID cause babies to develop differently? - prelim data

A Palestinian woman carrying children waits to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip
5

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by