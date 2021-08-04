The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Evidence of 2,800-year-old biblical earthquake found in Jerusalem

Evidence of an earthquake that took place 2,800 years ago had been found in the past at other sites in, but Israel archaeologists had never uncovered any indication of it in Jerusalem.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 4, 2021 12:30
The excavation area in the City of David. (photo credit: ORTAL CHALAF COURTESY OF THE ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The excavation area in the City of David.
(photo credit: ORTAL CHALAF COURTESY OF THE ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Some 2,800 years ago, a powerful earthquake hit the land of Israel. Now for the first time,  archaeologists found evidence of the event in Jerusalem, in the City of David National Park, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.
“The words of Amos, a sheep breeder from Tekoa, who prophesied concerning Israel in the reigns of Kings Uzziah of Judah and Jeroboam son of Joash of Israel, two years before the earthquake,” reads the first verse of the book of Amos.

“And the Valley in the Hills shall be stopped up, for the Valley of the Hills shall reach only to Azal; it shall be stopped up as it was stopped up as a result of the earthquake in the days of King Uzziah of Judah.—And the LORD my God, with all the holy beings, will come to you,” reads another passage in Zechariah, recalling the event some 200 years later, to suggest how strong of a collective memory it left.
While evidence of the earthquake had been found in the past at other sites in Israel, such as Hazor and Tell es-Safi/Gath, archaeologists had never uncovered any indication of it in Jerusalem, until they were surprised to find broken vessels and other signs of destruction dating back to a period when Jerusalem was not subjected to any conquest or other violent event in some buildings in the city of David.
The storage vessel after restoration (Dafna Gazit Israel Antiquities Authority).The storage vessel after restoration (Dafna Gazit Israel Antiquities Authority).
“When we excavated the structure and uncovered an 8th century BCE layer of destruction, we were very surprised, because we know that Jerusalem continued to exist in succession until the Babylonian destruction, which occurred about 200 years later,” IAA excavation directors Dr. Joe Uziel and Ortal Chalaf said.
“We asked ourselves what could have caused that dramatic layer of destruction we uncovered. Examining the excavation findings, we tried to check if there is a reference to it in the biblical text. Interestingly, the earthquake that appears in the Bible in the books of Amos and Zechariah, occurred at the time when the building we excavated in the City of David collapsed.”
Among the artifacts, the archeologists found fragments of beautiful vessels and small tables. It appears that residents of the area – which is located just a few dozen meters from the Temple Mount – built again on top of the ruins left by the earthquake, preserving its traces. The buildings are located adjacent to the Jerusalem city wall dating back to the First Temple period (1200-586 BCE).
All the structures were destroyed by the Babylonians when they conquered Jerusalem in 586 BCE.
The findings will be presented to the public at the "City of David Research" conference of the Megalim Institute which will take place new month.


