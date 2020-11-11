The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Fort from the King David era found in the Golan

The archaeologists think that the fort was built by the kingdom of Geshur, an ally of King David.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 09:43
Ofri Eitan of the Kfar Hanasi pre-military Academi next to the engraved stone (photo credit: TIDHAR MOAV / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Ofri Eitan of the Kfar Hanasi pre-military Academi next to the engraved stone
(photo credit: TIDHAR MOAV / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Excavations carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the Golan revealed a fortified complex from the time of King David (Iron Age, eleventh to tenth centuries BCE). This unique fortified complex raises new research issues on the settlement of the Golan in the Iron Age.
The archaeologists think that the fort was built by the kingdom of Geshur, an ally of King David, in order to control the region. The excavation was undertaken prior to the construction of a new neighborhood in Hispin, and funded by the Ministry of Housing and Construction and the Golan Regional Council, with the participation of many residents of Hispin and Nov, and students from the pre-military academies at Natur, Kfar Hanasi, Elrom, Metzar and Qaztrin.
According to Barak Tzin and Enno Bron, excavation directors on behalf of the IAA,“The complex we exposed was built at a strategic location on the small hilltop, above the El-Al canyon, overlooking the region, at a spot where it was possible to cross the river. The c. 1.5 m wide fort walls, built of large basalt boulders, encompassed the hill. In the excavation, we were astonished to discover a rare and exciting find: a large basalt stone with a schematic engraving of two horned figures with outspread arms. There may also be another object next to them.”
In 2019, a figure carved on a cultic stone stele was found in the Bethsaida Expedition Project, directed by Dr.Rami Arav of Nebraska University, at Bethsaida just north of the Sea of Galilee. The stele, which depicts a horned figure with outspread arms, was erected next to a raised platform adjacent to the city gate. This scene was identified by Arav as representing the Moon-God Cult. The Hispin stone was located on a shelf next to the entrance, and not one, but two figures were depicted on it. According to the archaeologists, “It is possible that a person who saw the impressive Bethsaida stele, decided to create a local copy of the royal stele.”
The fortified city of Bethsaida is considered by scholars to be the capital of the Aramean kingdom of Geshur that ruled the central and southern Golan 3000 years ago. According to the Bible, the kingdom maintained diplomatic and family relations with the House of David and one of David’s wives was Maacah, the daughter of Talmi, King of Geshur.
Cities of the kingdom of Geshur were found along the Sea of Galilee shore, including Tel En Gev, Tel Hadar and Tel Sorag, but such sites are rare in the Golan. Archaeologists will now start researching the possibility that the Geshur kingdom had a more extensive presence in the Golan than was previously thought.
Following this discovery, changes in the development plans will be carried out together with the Ministry of Housing and Construction, in order that the unique fortified complex will not be damaged. The complex will be developed as an open area along the El-Al river bank, where educational-archaeological activities will be carried out, as part of the cultural heritage and a link with the past. This aligns with the IAA's policy that learning the past through working in the field strengthens the younger generation’s bonds with their roots.


