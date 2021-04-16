The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Job association to biological sex began 5,000 years ago - study

The findings support the claim that the source of gender inequalities are partially rooted in the Neolithic period and its colonization of Europe by farmers.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 16, 2021 12:29
A facial reconstruction of a 5600 year old skull found on the Maltese island of Gozo is seen during Jewellery Through the Times, part of Fashion Week Malta, in which models presented replicas of jewellery worn in Neolithic Malta, in Lija outside Valletta, May 7, 2013. The replicas were recreated wit (photo credit: REUTERS/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI)
A facial reconstruction of a 5600 year old skull found on the Maltese island of Gozo is seen during Jewellery Through the Times, part of Fashion Week Malta, in which models presented replicas of jewellery worn in Neolithic Malta, in Lija outside Valletta, May 7, 2013. The replicas were recreated wit
(photo credit: REUTERS/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI)
There has long been a deeply-engrained social correlation between certain jobs and specific genders. New research dates this correlation back to the Neolithic period, when sex was synonymous with certain types of labor.
Stone tools buried in graves provide evidence to a separation of labor according to sex, according to a new study by researchers from Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas in Spain.
The peer-reviewed open-sourced study presented in PLOS analyzed over 400 stone tools which were buried in graves throughout Europe from the Early Neolithic period – which began approximately 5,000 years ago – to understand the use of each tool was. They then looked at the biological sex of the person it was buried with.
Through this method, researchers found a consistent correlation; males were more commonly buried with tools used for hunting, butchery, woodwork, or generally violent tools, while females were more often buried with stone tools used on leather or animal hides. These findings also expanded the range of tasks "known to have been carried out" by both men and women of the time.
There were, however, certain geographical exceptions and differences, depending on the community in Europe, suggesting that farming patterns – and labor sharing by sex – were different as they spread across the continent.
That said, the study took into account that the graves may not be accurately representing the everyday life of the times. However, the researchers noted, they did depict symbolic versions of sex with gender roles that are stigmatized today.
The study noted also that early findings suggest that females and children were more physically battered than the males, while the male adults were the ones most often found with interpersonal violent stone tools or weapons.
"Task specialisation is considered to have had a foundational role in the emergence of property, surplus accumulation, political power concentration and social exploitation," the study remarked. "However, these processes are often interpreted without considering possible sexual divisions in labour and gender symbolic systems, often allowing a binary gender hierarchy dominated by males to be an implicit factor in Neolithic social systems."
The findings support the claim that the source of gender inequalities are partially rooted in the Neolithic period and its colonization of Europe by farmers.


Tags archaeology spain history sex Gender
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by