The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Meet the elephants living in Israel 500,000 years ago

“Throughout hundreds of thousands of years, people were eating elephants,” Tel Aviv University Prof. Ran Barkai explained. “For this purpose, they developed specific tools.”

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 28, 2021 14:20
Suggested reconstruction of elephant hunting by using close-range thrusting spears. (photo credit: DRAWING BY DANA AKERFELD. COURTESY OF PROF. RAN BARKAI)
Suggested reconstruction of elephant hunting by using close-range thrusting spears.
(photo credit: DRAWING BY DANA AKERFELD. COURTESY OF PROF. RAN BARKAI)
Elephants lived in Israel for over 1.5 million years before becoming extinct. Prehistoric humans in the region shared their habitat with them, hunting but also respecting them, Tel Aviv University Prof. Ran Barkai explained during a lecture organized by the Tel Aviv Institute for Italian Culture on Tuesday.
Barkai and his colleague from La Sapienza University in Rome Cristina Lemorini discussed the results of several years of ongoing research devoted to the topic of the interaction between elephants and humans in the Levant.
“Throughout hundreds of thousands of years, people were eating elephants,” Barkai said. “For this purpose, they developed specific tools.”
The archaeologist explained that the big mammals lived in Israel as early as two million years ago, and they went extinct for unknown reasons around 400,000 years ago. They were straight-tusk elephants, twice as big as modern elephants.
In consideration of the high amount of calories that ancient humans needed, between 3,000 and 5,000 every day – “They did not sit all day long in front of Zoom” – elephants represented a unique nutritional opportunity. Likely, not more than one or two elephants a year were hunted by each group, and a single animal would sustain the whole crowd for a long time.
“We can make a comparison with contemporary Artic populations: They kill a whale per year and it supports them throughout the winter,” the archaeologist pointed out.
Prof. Ran Barkai at the Middle Pleistocene elephant butchery site of La Polledrara, Italy. (Credit: Photographer: Natalya Solodenko. Courtesy of Prof. Ran Barkai)Prof. Ran Barkai at the Middle Pleistocene elephant butchery site of La Polledrara, Italy. (Credit: Photographer: Natalya Solodenko. Courtesy of Prof. Ran Barkai)
In the site of Revadim, located in the Shephelah region in Southern Israel, researchers excavated hundreds of flint tools and elephant remains.
However, the dietary aspect represented only one side of the interaction between ancient proboscideans and prehistoric people.
“We have archaeological evidence that shows that there was a special relationship between humans and elephants,” Barkai explained.
The two species, the scholar emphasized, present several similarities: they take care of each other, educate their young and mourn their dead.
“I believe that ancient humans noticed it in the same way that modern researchers do,” he said, adding that artwork depicting elephants has been uncovered in several Paleolithic sites across Europe, showing the awe that the animals inspired.
In addition, archaeologists have excavated artifacts made of elephant bones which were replicas of the stone tools ancient humans used to butcher the pachyderms.
“We believe that these objects did not serve a practical function, they were symbolic,” Barkai highlighted.
“There is more: there are strong arguments to claim that prehistoric people used elephants’ migrating routes to travel out of Africa,” he added. “Elephants are highly dependent on water and they have a very good memory. They paved the way for humans to leave Africa and spread in other regions.”


Tags Israel archaeology elephants
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not an apartheid state - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by