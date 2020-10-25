Nails found in 1990 linked to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, scientists find

Fragments of nails believed to have been used in Jesus Christ's crucifixion have ancient wood and fragments of bone on them, according to the revelations of a new study, The New York Post reported.

The fragments appeared for the first time after the 1990 excavation of a burial site of Caiaphas, the high priest who organized a plot to kill Jesus, according to the New Testament.

Scholars back then slammed the suggestion, The New York Post report, denying the nails Jacobovici had found were the same ones from Caiaphas’ tomb.

But last week a new study, headed by Aryeh Shimron, a retired Jerusalem-based geologist, concluded the nails were the same ones taken from the Caiaphas site, and were also used to crucify someone.

“Within the rust and sediment attached to the nails, we also identified and photographed a number of microscopic fragments of bone,” he said.

”I believe that the scientific evidence that the nails were used to crucify somebody is indeed powerful,” Shimron said.