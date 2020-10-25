Nails found in 1990 linked to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, scientists find

Fragments of nails believed to have been used in Jesus Christ's crucifixion have ancient wood and fragments of bone on them, according to the revelations of a new study, The New York Post reported.
The fragments appeared for the first time after the 1990 excavation of a burial site of Caiaphas, the high priest who organized a plot to kill Jesus, according to the New Testament.
Scholars back then slammed the suggestion, The New York Post report, denying the nails Jacobovici had found were the same ones from Caiaphas’ tomb.
But last week a new study, headed by Aryeh Shimron, a retired Jerusalem-based geologist, concluded the nails were the same ones taken from the Caiaphas site, and were also used to crucify someone.
“Within the rust and sediment attached to the nails, we also identified and photographed a number of microscopic fragments of bone,” he said.
”I believe that the scientific evidence that the nails were used to crucify somebody is indeed powerful,” Shimron said.
After mysteriously disappearing, the nails reappeared after the Israeli filmmaker Simcha Jacobovici said in his 2011 documentary “Nails of the Cross” that he found the nails that were used in the crucifixion.
The film follows three years of research during which Jacobovici presents his assertions -- some based on empirical data, others requiring much imagination and a leap of faith.
He hails the find as historic, but most experts and scholars contacted by Reuters dismissed his case as far-fetched, some calling it a publicity stunt.
Many ancient relics, including other nails supposedly traced back to the crucifixion, have been presented over the centuries as having a connection to Jesus. Many were deemed phony, while others were embraced as holy.
"If you look at the whole story, historical, textual, archaeological, they all seem to point at these two nails being involved in a crucifixion," he said. "And since Caiaphas is only associated with Jesus's crucifixion, you put two and two together and they seem to imply that these are the nails."
The Israel Antiquities Authority, which oversaw the Jerusalem excavation, said in reaction to the film's release that it had never been proven beyond doubt that the tomb was the burial place of Caiaphas. It also said that nails are commonly found in tombs.
"There is no doubt that the talented director Simcha Jacobovici created an interesting film with a real archaeological find at its center, but the interpretation presented in it has no basis in archaeological findings or research," it said.Reuters contributed to this report.