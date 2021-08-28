The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Remains of Torah Ark destroyed by Nazis found in Lithuania

A Torah ark is what holds the Torah scrolls. The bimah refers to a raised platform with a reading desk in a synagogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 28, 2021 04:13
Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public
Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Excavation conducted by the Israeli Antiquities Authority has uncovered the remains of an Aron Kodesh, also known as a Torah ark, in Vilnius, Lithuania, the group announced on Thursday.
The Israeli Antiquities Authority had been trying until then to uncover the remains of the Great Synagogue of Vilna - which they consider to be one of the largest Jewish community centers of Lithuania.
In addition, a bimah that was excavated was thought to have been destroyed by the Nazis during the 1940s. The Great Synagogue of Vilna as a whole was destroyed, looted, and burned by Nazi and Soviet forces. 

The Torah ark that was found in the excavation is said to have been renovated in the 18th century after a large fire.  
Torah Ark (credit: UNITED STATES HOLOCAUST M…Y ROSENBACH)Torah Ark (credit: UNITED STATES HOLOCAUST M…Y ROSENBACH) 
According to Dr. Jon Seligman, who visited Vilnius as an integral part of the Israel Antiquities Authority expedition, said that "it became clear, unfortunately, that the core of the synagogue had been greatly damaged by Soviet destruction."
Seligman led a combined team of Lithuanians, Israelis, and North Americans to go forth with these excavations. 


