The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Site of Jesus’s miracles may have moved over time, expert says

Archeologists agree that Bethsaida, which was mentioned many times in the New Testament, was a town in the Galilee region but its exact location has proved to be a source of controversy.

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 17:20
Penitents place a statue of Jesus Christ on top of a float during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain (photo credit: REUTERS)
Penitents place a statue of Jesus Christ on top of a float during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In these days of the coronavirus, many of us are looking for a miracle, and Rami Arav, a professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religion and in the Department of History at the University of Nebraska, is certain that he can pinpoint the true location of Bethsaida, a town on the Sea of Galilee, right near where Jesus is believed to have performed several miracles.
 These include making a blind man able to see — the famous quote, “I was blind and but now I see!” comes from the description of this miracle — and also close to the spot where Jesus is said to have fed multitudes from just a few fish and loaves of bread. The town is also thought to be the home of Jesus’s apostles Peter, Andrew and Philip.
The British website Express quoted Arav on Tuesday as saying that after 30 years of research and excavations by archeologists, a team digging at the Et-Tell archaeological site in northern Israel is sure that they have the evidence to support their claim that this is indeed Bethsaida. The article was headlined, “Bible Bombshell: City where Jesus fed crowds with five loaves and two fish found.”
Archeologists agree that Bethsaida, which was mentioned many times in the New Testament, was a town in the Galilee region but its exact location has proved to be a source of controversy.
Arav was quoted on the site referencing Titus Flavius Josephus, the first-century Jewish historian, who described the location of Bethsaida in his writings. The archeologist told Express: “He claims that the city was in the lower Golan near the estuary of the Jordan River,” which he is convinced is the same place as the Et-Tell excavation site.
The main objection other archeologists have to this conclusion is how far Et-Tell is from the Sea of Galilee, contrary to the belief that Bethsaida was accessible by boat.
The name Bethsaida comes from the Hebrew words for home and hunting (which could also have included fishing, scholars have suggested) and it is believed to have been a fishing village. Arav said that Bethsaida may have been closer to the Sea of Galilee during Jesus’s lifetime and that changes in water levels and tectonics may have increased the distance.
“The Sea of Galilee is right in the middle of the Syrian-African rift and is prone to tectonic changes,” he pointed out and noted that his team had discovered ancient fishing equipment among the ruins of the settlement.
Other researchers have pointed to different locations as the site of Bethsaida and another leading candidate is in el-Araj , a site approximately 200 meters from the shore of the sea.
But Arav said that what had been excavated there was a military camp and not the true Bethsaida.
If this article ends the disagreement over the location of Bethsaida, however, it will truly be a miracle.


Tags archaeology religion bible Jesus Christ
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UAE-Israel deal could mark a new dawn for relations in the Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by