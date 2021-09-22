Study uncovers invention of clothing goes back 120,000 years

A new study by Arizona State University (ASU) and published this week in iScience examined more than 60 tools made of bone and tooth from whales, dolphins and porpoises to find highly likely evidence for the earliest clothing in archaeological record, dating as far back as 120,000 years ago.
These discoveries, first unearthed from Contrebandiers Cave, Morocco in 2011, are indications of the invention of clothing, and the development of tools necessary to create it.
ASU archaeologists noted that the development of clothing, the origin of which still remains vastly misunderstood, was crucial in enabling early humans to expand their niche from Pleistocene Africa into new surroundings with new challenges.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
Among nearly 12,000 bone fragments, researchers found more than 60 animal bones that had been shaped by humans to be used as tools. They also uncovered a pattern of cut marks on the carnivore bones suggesting that, rather than processing them for meat, Moroccans were skinning them to create fur.
“This was a critical time period and location for the early members of our species,” said ASU doctoral graduate Emily Hallett, a co-leader of the study.