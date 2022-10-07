The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Mohamed Hadid compares Zionists to Hitler in new Instagram post

Hadid took the opportunity of his model son's new GQ Magazine interview to say that "the Zionists are the terrorist in our own land."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 19:53
Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

Mohamed Hadid, the Palestinian-Jordanian father of Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid, is no stranger when it comes to anti-Zionism on his social media account. In one of his latest Instagram posts shared Thursday with his audience of 1.3 million followers, he compares Zionist Jews to Hitler.

The post was a picture from his son Anwar's recent interview with GQ Magazine paired with a long caption, the first sentence of which read: "A true Palestinian story and we have 10 million voices out there...show your blood."

Writing about how proud he was of his son, Hadid abruptly changed direction, writing: "Hitler labeled the Jews as terrorists and the Germans believed and cowardly did the crime of the century.

"And the Zionists labeled the Palestinians terrorists in their own land. Fear no longer, the Zionists are the terrorist in our own land."

MODELS GIGI HADID (left) and Bella Hadid present a creation during Milan Fashion Week in 2020. If they lived in Gaza or Ramallah and dared to dress like that, they would be in immediate mortal danger. (credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/REUTERS) MODELS GIGI HADID (left) and Bella Hadid present a creation during Milan Fashion Week in 2020. If they lived in Gaza or Ramallah and dared to dress like that, they would be in immediate mortal danger. (credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/REUTERS)

He continues, "Show your Palestinian flag show your bloodline. Hide no longer come out if you want to be free...come out and say you are proud to be a Palestinian. They have done us enough harm."

Anwar's interview with GQ

Anwar Hadid's recent interview with GQ, which was the subject of his father's Instagram post, saw him speak primarily about his Palestinian heritage and connection with the land, as well as his debut album, "Bleach."

One of the songs from the track was turned into a music video that they filmed in Nazareth and Jericho.

Hadid's Instagram anti-Israel tirades

In another recent Instagram post, Hadid posted a picture of him in a black and white keffiyeh with red, green and black tassels on the end, symbolizing the Palestinian flag. He captioned it saying, "There are 10,000,000 Palestinian refugees around the world. We will bring them back home where they belong. I don't recall any compensation for all the people who lost their homes furnishings handlooms gods clients and the beloved gardeners, none.

"Yet, the Jews got all their money twice from Germany and Poland and other why is this such double standards? How can they decide that that's their home in Germany?"

"Not only they steal our homes, they demolish them with people in them most of the time and make sure they are humiliated and homeless," he continued.



Tags Anti-Semitism Nazareth Palestine Anti-Israel Instagram Palestinian Anti-Zionism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by