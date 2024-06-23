New NYC anti-Israel coalition promises 'summer of resistance'

A new anti-Israel and revolutionary coalition on Thursday has promised a summer of actions and rallies for various intersecting causes.

The New York City Resistance Coalition announced its formation on Thursday, reportedly answering a Juneteenth call by Atlanta "black revolutionaries" to launch a "summer of resistance."

The coalition consisted of over thirty groups, including several Students for Justice in Palestine chapters, Within Our Lifetime, the Columbia University Apartheid Divest, and the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.

Lecturing on 'land displacement'

The coalition has promised a series of lectures, activism actions, and rallies against Zionism, imperialism, police brutality and "land displacement."

"The word intifada is directly translated to 'shaking off,' and is commonly understood as civil uprising," said the coalition on social media. A demonstrator holds a placard as students from Columbia University protest outside offices of University Trustees, as part of ongoing protests in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., May 7, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

"Civil uprising has been historically used to fight injustice not just in Palestine, but against cop cities, in anti-imperialist movements, in the decolonization of Algeria and South Africa, and in all anti-racism, anti-capitalism, and anti-colonialist work. Long live the intifada. Long live the resistance."

The coalition organized a protest at Hunter College on Friday for their first event, urging supporters to join them "in rage and solidarity" to "escalate for liberation by any means necessary."

Pictures published by the group showed one activist waving a Hezbollah flag, burning a paper Israeli flag, and stepping on a the flag and a US flag.

One banner called to boycott elections and the support "Palestinian armed resistance."