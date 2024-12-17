Victoria to ban masked protests, Hamas, Hezbollah flags in response to extremism

The Australian state of Victoria is committed to banning Hamas and Hezbollah flags, masked protests, and restricting demonstrations as houses of worship in a bid to counter rising extremism and antisemitic incidents in the country, Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan announced on Tuesday.

The Victorian government said that while peaceful protest was protected under the Charter of Human Rights, the right had to be balanced with the rights for safety, and recent demonstrations since October 7 had seen "extreme, dangerous and radical conduct" where antisemitism thrived.

“Antisemitism thrives in extreme and radical environments, and we are giving police more powers to control protest and making it harder for agents of violence and hate to hide,” Allan said in a press release.

Hamas, Hezbollah, and several other groups are listed as terrorist organizations, and it is prohibited to display their symbols for purposes such as incitement, but Allan's Labor government said that it would completely ban the symbols. Victoria Police will potentially have the power to "stop, search and seize" in response to any display of an icon or flag of a terrorist organization.

A mask ban was proposed, as police told the government that concealing identities was used to hamper crowd-control operations and identify criminal offenders. The press release noted that there would be exemptions for health, religious, or cultural reasons to wear a mask. A Palestinian flag flutters next to the protest encampment in support of Palestinians in Gaza at The University of Sydney, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sydney, Australia May 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ALASDAIR PAL)

"Masks aren’t a free pass to break the law. There should be no place to hide in this state if you’re a racist stirring up hate on the streets," said the Allan government.

Police will also gain new powers to confiscate items like glue, rope, chains, and locks that activists have reportedly been using to attach themselves to each other and objects to prevent movement and access.

"They put people in harm's way, make it harder for police to do their job – and make heroes out of morons," said the state government.

Seeking to limit demonstrations at religious sites

Noting the prevalence of protests outside synagogues, such as the December 4 Great Synagogue of Sydney protest and last November's Caulfield Central Shul protest that resulted in an evacuation, the Allan government said that it would seek to limit demonstrations at religious sites. The proposal did not offer definitive answers on the extent of the restrictions but said that it could include the establishment of "safe access areas" or to prohibit disturbances of religious gatherings.

“Some of these reforms are complex because they involve a balance of fundamental rights, but we are committed to consulting with the community and delivering them as soon as possible,” Police Minister Anthony Carbines said in a press release. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Victoria government also sought to create a new liaison group to open channels of regular communication with the Jewish community. The Local Escalation and Help Group could include government department representatives, Jewish community groups, and security groups.

“This isn’t about the Middle East," said Allan. 'This is about Victoria. This is about our values and the right of anyone in this state to live, work, and pray freely without fear of intimidation, fear, and violence.”

The Zionist Federation of Australia and Zionism Victoria welcomed the package of reforms, with ZFA president Jeremy Leibler saying that "these reforms will not only help to make Victoria safer and more welcoming for Jewish people but for all Victorians."

Zionism Victoria President Elyse Schachna said on social media, "People who want to protest about an issue should do so without their faces covered by a mask; this promotes transparency and accountability and ensures that individuals stand by their actions and words."

The reforms came after a string of antisemitic incidents in Australia, including the December 6 arson attack against the Adass Israel Synagogue in the Victorian suburb of Ripponlea.