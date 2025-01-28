Officials decry anti-Israel vandalism at NJ synagogue

Anti-Israel protesters graffitied the property of a New Jersey synagogue that was hosting a talk by an Israeli soldier, drawing condemnation from local officials.

On Sunday morning, anti-Israel demonstrators gathered in front of Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange, New Jersey, to protest a talk by members of the Israeli Air Force’s search-and-rescue unit. According to a statement by South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, the protesters graffitied the driveway with the phrase “Terrorists This Way,” and drew an arrow that pointed toward the synagogue.

Rabbi Abigail Treu, who leads the Conservative congregation, wrote in a statement that protesters called passersby “baby killers.” She wrote that a neighbor had cleaned off the graffiti and thanked police for their response.

Police investigating the incident as bias crime

Collum wrote that police are investigating the incident as a bias crime.

“This act of intolerance is deeply disturbing and has no place in our community,” the mayor wrote. “We must come together, united in our commitment to stand against hate, bigotry, and discrimination in all forms. This is not just an attack on one group; it is an attack on the values that bind us all as neighbors.”

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat who represents the area, also condemned the incident.

“Although we must ensure space for First Amendment activities, going onto private property and spray painting '“terrorists this way' is not only a crime, but is contrary to the values we share as a diverse community,” she wrote. “We should all work together to make sure people are allowed to worship without fear.”

My office is in touch with the mayor to gather all the facts about yesterday’s incident in South Orange. Houses of worship must be protected and I’m grateful for the South Orange Police that ensured safety. (1/3) — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) January 27, 2025

In her statement, the rabbi said that the search-and-rescue unit had rescued civilians around the world, including in Gaza. She added that the synagogue works to create space for a range of perspectives, including on Israel.