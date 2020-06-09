The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli-Arab singer criticizes Roger Waters for supporting BDS

During the interview, Awad urged Waters to visit Israel and perform in the country as means for encouraging Israeli-Palestinian dialogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 9, 2020 10:10
ROGER WATERS (photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)
ROGER WATERS
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)
Mira Awad, an Israeli-Arab singer and actress who represented Israel at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest, criticized former Pink Floyd front-man Roger Waters Monday for the latter's long-time support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, saying that he should support dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis, according to an Algemeiner report. 
Awad's criticism of Waters came during a podcast interview with the non-profit group Creative Community for Peace, an organization devoted to fighting against the BDS movement's campaign to convince musicians and artists to engage in a cultural boycott of Israel.  
During the interview, Awad urged Waters to visit Israel and perform in the country as means for encouraging Israeli-Palestinian dialogue, rather than supporting a complete cultural boycott. 
The famed Israeli-Arab singer said that "[she] would love to have a conversation with Roger Waters about what he’s done…if he would only speak to me," later calling out the Pink Floyd front-man by saying "Roger Waters, call me!.” 
"Don’t sit there in London or wherever it is. I love you Roger Waters. I admire your work. But don’t sit your ass there and tell me what to do with my Palestinianism and my Israeli-ism, OK", Awad continued, in a reference to the complex identities Awad believes many Israeli-Arab citizens share.   
"Don’t tell me how to act…in this complex situation. You do not teach me what to do and how to act. I am trying to build bridges in order to build a future and you just want to talk from there. Big talk. It doesn’t help me,” she concluded.
Awad rose to prominence after starring in the Israeli Opera production of “My Fair Lady” in 2002, later representing Israel at the 2009 Eurovision Contest together with Israeli Jewish singer Noa. Both singers received the Haviva Reik Peace Award for their efforts in promoting Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. In addition, Awad also sits on the board of the Abraham Fund Initiatives, a significant Arab-Jewish group promoting equality and a shared society in Israel. 
On the BDS movement, Awad also shared her opinion, saying “The boycott movement — you’re cutting the conversation. I’m trying to work a conversation and you’re cutting the conversation. You’re deciding for me that I shouldn’t have a conversation? That’s rude…Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I just don’t like when that opinion means that the other opinion cannot exist.”
 


