Pfizer medical information center marked in Herzliya, 'Palestine'

The website offers detailed information about different contact centers where, depending on the region, people may call their local center for information about Pfizer.

Israel, according to the Pfizer interactive map powered by Google, has two such locations: In Mitzpe Ramon in the south of the country, and in the center of the country in Herzliya.

However, when clicking on the locator that hovers over Herzliya, it simply says "Palestine."

The Palestinian communications minister reportedly announced that the government is searching for an alternative to Google after reports claimed that the famous tech giant removed Palestine from its map application in July. However, Palestine had never been on Google Maps. The Palestine Digital Rights Coalition, the Palestine NGO Network and the Palestine Council of Human Rights Organizations launched a campaign with the hashtag #GoogleMapsPalestine shortly thereafter in order to bring the label 'Palestine' on the worldwide maps.

Israelis were outraged on Twitter on Tuesday evening when it was discovered that Pfizer, the producer of the majority of Israel's coronavirus vaccines, marked one of its medical information centers in Israel as being located in "Palestine."