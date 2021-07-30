ShameOnBenAndJerrys: Pro-Israel activists slam ice cream firm on Twitter

According to the blogger David Lange , the move was in response to the perceived antisemitic nature of the boycott, which was seen by activists as being aligned with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel.

The boycott appears to have been the initiative of the head of Ben & Jerry's Board of Directors, Anuradha Mittal, who is a vocal BDS supporter.

Mittal has denied that her actions were antisemitic. In addition, writing in an op-ed in The New York Times, the ice cream giant's founders voiced their support for the move to boycott sales to the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Its parent company, Uniliver , however, has been less supportive, and clarified that the move was not associated with BDS. This comes as many US states mull divesting from Uniliver, due to the BDS movement being considered antisemitic.

Pro-Israel activists took to Twitter Thursday to slam ice cream giant Ben & Jerry's for their boycott of selling in Israel's West Bank settlements and east Jerusalem, causing the hashtag #ShameOnBenAndJerrys to be one of the top trends in Israel.