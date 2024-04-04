Makeup maven: Keren Shaham's surprise drop & what's next

The following article was published originally in December 2023. We are sharing it now for your perusal, but take into account that the following information may be outdated.

You may not know Keren Shaham, but it's time you did. As one of the foremost influencers in makeup, she's known for her lighthearted approach and coined the term "Stemi!!!!" Her videos not only showcase her stunning looks but also reveal her wit and charm. Now, partnering with TERMINAL X, she's releasing a new drop in the beauty and lifestyle sphere. The drop features four kits of makeup brushes and additional accessories, promising fast delivery and hassle-free returns. (credit: Dima Taliansky)

We got our hands on two sets of face and eye brushes for review. Made of synthetic hair, they are soft, easy to clean, and cover almost every brush a makeup enthusiast needs, except for a makeup sponge.

The "All Eyes on Me Kit" includes five brushes for eyeshadow application, blending, and detailing, catering to various eye looks. Meanwhile, the "First Base Kit" offers two brushes for base makeup application, including foundation and powder.

(credit: TERMINAL X)

Though not explicitly stated, these brushes are versatile enough for use with cream and liquid products, making them valuable additions to any makeup routine. While some may miss a denser makeup brush in the base kit, these sets provide comprehensive options for a full face beat, built to last and justify their price point.

Comparatively, professional brushes from other brands can cost over 200 shekels each, making these kits a worthwhile investment. Prices range from 79.90 to 199.90 shekels, offering accessible quality for makeup enthusiasts of all levels.