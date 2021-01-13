10 arrested as protesters gather in Nazareth ahead of Netanyahu visit

10 individuals, including 3 MKs have been arrested in protests in Nazareth on Wednesday. Protesters gathered earlier in the day ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit. MKs should not be getting arrested as it is a violation of their parliamentary immunity.
Protesters could be heard chanting, "Netanyahu will not come," and "police state." When the protesters began to assemble, they did so in such large numbers that police forces couldn't set up security checkpoints. According to the Police Spokesperson's Unit, protesters refused to listen to orders by the police, and initiated confrontations.
Video of police pushing Joint List MK Sondos Salah. There's a small protest in Nazareth ahead of Netanyahu's visit. Police detained 3 Joint List MKs, which is a violation of their parliamentary immunity. pic.twitter.com/6N6OVYYJ1H— Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) January 13, 2021
