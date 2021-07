An alternative charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm was not considered.

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times," which prosecutors said was secessionist.

The first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law was found guilty on Tuesday of terrorism and inciting secession in a landmark case with long-term implications for how the legislation reshapes the city's common law traditions.