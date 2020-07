Undercover Border Police officers entered Jenin after receiving intelligence from the Shin Bet and arrested the two suspects from their homes. The brother of one of the suspects was arrested after he attacked one of the officers.

As the forces left Jenin, disturbances broke out and stones and explosives were thrown at the officers. The officers responded by opening fire and injured one of the terrorists who threw an explosive.

A terrorist was shot and injured after he threw an explosive at Border Police who were arresting two Palestinians for involvement in terrorism in Jenin on Sunday night.