Two buses crashed on Highway 6 near Pedaya in central Israel, leaving 23 Israelis injured on Sunday morning, Israeli media reported.

One man was moderately injured while the rest were in light condition. All were treated by United Hatzalah EMTs.

Kaplan Medical Center is preparing for a mass-casualty incident, according to Army Radio.

Hatzalah noted that firefighters were also present on the scene.

This is a developing story.