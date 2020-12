Magen David Adom received a report that the woman was found without signs of life in her apartment.

Police arrived to the scene and arrested her 59-year-old partner, and another woman, 52, who was also living in the apartment.

The young woman's body was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine to determine the cause of death.

A 24-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment on Saturday night, following which her partner was arrested.