26-years-old indicted for tweeting violent threats against Netanyahu

A 26-year-old from Tel Aviv was indicted on Wednesday for allegedly making threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family, as well as other state officials and police officers.The suspect allegedly opened two Twitter accounts under fake names which he used to publish severe threats in the past two months. For example, on October 18 he wrote: "Netanyahu will mourn his sons and wife ... and all of his supporters will die like the Jews in the Holocaust, you Nazis, you should be slaughtered ... I'm inciting for violence against any corrupt f***r like Bibi, Miri Regev and Miki Zoahr, you're all stinking Palestinian neo-Nazis."He was arrested last week and interrogated by the Lahav 433 cyber unit, which recommend that he be indicted on Wednesday.