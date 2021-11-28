53-year-old shot dead in Yarka, Israeli-Druze city in north

A 53-year-old man was shot dead in the Israeli-Druze village of Yarka on Sunday morning, Israel Police announced.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene found him with a gunshot wound in serious condition, and evacuated him to The Galilee Medical Center, the government hospital in Nahariya.

This man marks the 115th crime-related Arab death in Israel since the beginning of the year, according to the Abraham Initiatives, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting coexistence between Jews and Arabs in Israel. in 95 of the cases, the deaths were caused by a firearm.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

