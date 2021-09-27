6 Palestinians disappeared in Turkey in past month - Palestinian FM

The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that it was following up after six Palestinians disappeared in Turkey in the past month.

Four Palestinians disappeared in Istanbul, while a fifth disappeared in Konya and a sixth disappeared along the Turkish-Greek border.

Embassy of the State of Palestine in Turkey and the Consulate General in Istanbul have formed a crisis cell to manage the issue which is in contact with Turkish authorities. The embassy called on anyone who has information on the disappeared citizens to submit to authorities and called on all Palestinians in Turkey to be vigilant and careful and to ensure that their legal status in terms of residence in the country is settled according to relevant laws.