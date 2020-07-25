60,000 Israelis visit national parks and nature reserves for the weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 25, 2020 16:20
About 60,000 hikers visited Israel's national parks and nature reserves on Saturday, accroding to the Nature and Parks Authoriity.
Among the prominent sites were: Yarkon-Tel Afek with 2,500 hikers, Ein Gedi Reserve with 1,900 hikers, Gan Hashlosha with 1,700 hikers, the Banias and the Majrasa with 1,500 hikers at each of the sites.
