62 girls test positive for COVID in Jerusalem religious school

One parent said that the school waited too long to take steps around the Hanukkah holiday a couple of weeks ago that could have stopped the spread. 

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 16:32

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2021 16:44
The Evelina de Rothschild school (photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The Evelina de Rothschild school
(photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Sixty-two girls in the Evelina de Rothschild elementary school in Jerusalem tested positive this week for COVID-19 in the midst of the new wave of coronavirus in Israel. 
As a result, 400 students from the school were sent into isolation to stop the chain of infection. Evelina de Rothschild is one of the oldest elementary schools in Jerusalem and is an only-girls school, affiliated with the national-religious movement. 
The infections were first reported at the beginning of the week and started with an initial dozen of students who tested positive but by Thursday the number grew to over 60. 
The Health Ministry is checking to see if the students were infected with the new Omicron variant. 
One parent said that the school waited too long to take steps around the Hanukkah holiday a couple of weeks ago that could have stopped the spread. 
The Evelina de Rothschild School in Jerusalem, December 16, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)The Evelina de Rothschild School in Jerusalem, December 16, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"Only on Wednesday did they decide to do PCRs for everyone in the school after there were already some 25 cases in the school," the parent said. 


