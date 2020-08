Some 243 cases have been reported outside of quarantine centers.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Some 69 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, announced the Gaza Health Ministry on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Strip to 356 since the beginning of the pandemic.