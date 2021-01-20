Abbas, Hamas react at Trump's departure, congratulate Biden and Harris

Abbas congratulated US President Joe Biden on his inauguration, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, and wished them both success in tackling the next great challenges they will face. Adding that the Palestinian Authority was ready for a comprehensive and fair peace process that will achieve the Palestinian people's desire for freedom and independence. Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas and Gaza-based terror group Hamas reacted to US President Donald Trump departure from the White House on Wednesday.Abbas congratulated US President Joe Biden on his inauguration, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, and wished them both success in tackling the next great challenges they will face. Adding that the Palestinian Authority was ready for a comprehensive and fair peace process that will achieve the Palestinian people's desire for freedom and independence.



Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement that "There are no regrets at the departure of Trump, as he has been the biggest source and sponsor of injustice, violence and extremism in the world and the direct partner of the Israeli occupation in the aggression against our people."

Adding, “US President Joe Biden must reverse the course of misguided and unjust policies against our people and lay the foundations for security and stability in the region.”