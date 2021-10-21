Additional 5 cases of AY4.2 cases identified in Israel

An additional five cases of the AY4.2 coronavirus variant have been retroactively discovered in Israel, several days after the first case was identified in an 11-year-old boy returning from Moldovia.

Following the discovery, the Health Ministry's testing laboratory examined additional cases classified as the Delta variant several months ago and discovered that five belonged to the new AY4.2 strain, a variant of Delta, rather than Delta itself.

The Health Ministry is continuing to monitor the development of variants, and will update the public with all necessary information, they said.