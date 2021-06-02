Adiri: UAE and Israel can be partners in combating climate change

Israel and the United Arab Emirates can partners in combating climate change, Energy Ministry director-general Ehud Adiri told the Jerusalem Post-Khaleej Time Global Investment Forum in Dubai.One of the biggest challenges is reducing the carbon footprint. One of the challenges he said, is the creation of low-cost energy. Many companies in Israel work on solutions that create opportunities for collaboration between UAE, Israel as well as with Egypt, Jordan, and Cyprus, he added.Mekorot head Eli Cohen predicted that in the future there will be no need for a desert, "water will be cheap." But Rise Technologies CEO Felix Moral says. water is still scarce, particularly in the Middle East.