Airstrike by unidentified aircraft reported along Iraqi-Syrian border

An airstrike conducted by unidentified aircraft took place Thursday afternoon along the Iraqi-Syrian border near the Al-Qaim crossing , Iraqi media reported. If carried out by Israel the strike was rare in that it took place during the day, likely a sign that whatever was attacked was of high value and needed to be stopped despite the obvious risk of operating in Syria in daylight.
The Step News Agency reported that the strike targeted an arms shipment belonging to pro-Iranian militias and that the international coalition was behind the strike. A security source told Al-Sumaria that the source of the strike was not yet known.Israel has in the past been accused of attacking arms convoys in that part of Syria. Last month, Syrian media claimed that Israeli jets struck dozens of targets in northeast Syria, killing over 30 people.At the time, media described the strikes as some of the largest and most intense in eastern Syria in recent years. Images from the site showed a number of buildings had been completely destroyed. The latest raids were notable for having hit “advanced weaponry and weapons depots... in a large combat arena,” a regional intelligence source was quoted as saying.INSS director-general and former Military Intelligence head Amos Yadlin tweeted at the time that the strikes served as a reminder to Iran that Israel will not stop fighting to stop Iranian activity in Syria, even during the Biden administration.The strikes also served to remind Syria that “there is a heavy price for the free hand you give to the Iranians in Syria,” and to remind the incoming Biden administration that the challenge from Iran includes conventional military threats, not just the nuclear issue, added Yadlin.
