Alleged Israeli airstrikes near Syria-Iraq border

According to SANA, the damages caused by the airstrike are being evaluated.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 13, 2021 02:16
Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria and in Albukamal near the Syria-Iraq border on Tuesday night, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
The strikes targeted a series of warehouses and sites belonging to pro-Iranian militias throughout the area, according local news source Deir Ezzor 24. Casualties were reported in the airstrikes, according to the Step News Agency.
Targets belonging to Iranian forces and Iranian-backed militias in the Deir Ezzor area have been repeatedly targeted by airstrikes, often reported as "unidentified aircraft," in recent years.
This is the third alleged Israeli airstrike reported in Syria in the past three weeks.
Last week, an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted locations in southern Syria as explosions were heard in the skies over Damascus on Wednesday night.
The strike reportedly targeted weapons depots, observation points and radar sites belonging to the Syrian military and pro-regime militias.
In December, two airstrikes targeted sites near the Lebanon-Syria border in Al-Zabadani and Masyaf.
The airstrikes come amid the last days of US President Donald Trump's administration, with some analysts concerned that Israel and the US could try and carry out military action against Iran before the Biden administration enters the White House.
The IDF has reportedly increased air defenses in the Eilat area and remains on alert along the northern border due to concerns that Iran could carry out an attack against Israel from Lebanon, Syria or Yemen. Tensions have been high in light of an alleged Israeli airstrike last year in which a Hezbollah terrorist was killed and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which Iranian officials accuse Israel of conducting.
Iran also recently marked the one year anniversary since the assassination of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and officials threatened to conduct revenge attacks on American and Israeli targets in the region.


