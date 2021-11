The State Attorney's office filed an indictment on Tuesday against Sheik Ali Ahmad Odeh for incitement, Israeli media reported. Approximately five years ago, Odeh said in a sermon at-Aqsa mosque, "Allah annihilate the Jews."

The State Attorney originally decided not to press charges, but a complaint filed a half-year ago by the organization Betzalmo, a human rights NGO, led to the current indictment.