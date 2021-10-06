Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on the phone, updating him on recent developments related to Palestinian issues, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

Al-Sisi also told Abbas on details of his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and clarified in the conversation that Egypt will continue its efforts to restore PA rule to the Gaza Strip.

Abbas thanked al-Sisi for his efforts and said he was ready to form a Palestinian unity government whose parties would recognize international decisions.