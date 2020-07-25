It was also reported that additional trails and hiking sites may be closed. The Authority has asked the public to refrain from going to hiking trails in open spces in the coming days for fear of dehydration. It recommended that hikers travel to sites where the trip lasts a short time, the route is shaded and there are places to stop along the way to rest and drink water.

In addition, the authority reminded the public that it is strictly forbidden to light fires in nature reserves and national parks, except in places which have been pre-approved for that specific purpose in parking lots.

Israel's Nature and Parks Authority announced on Saturday that due to the extreme heat wave expected to hit the country next week, all hiking and abseiling trails in the Judean Desert will be closed to travelers and hikers from Sunday until Friday.