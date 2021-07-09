The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID: Travelers entering Israel to isolate up to 24 hours as of July 16

The quarantine obligation applies to anyone entering Israel from any country.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 9, 2021 13:45
A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REURERS)
People entering Israel will be required to isolate for up to 24 hours beginning on July 16, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
According to the announcement, the obligation applies to everyone entering Israel from any country, whether they are vaccinated or not. The isolation period is until the result of a negative coronavirus test taken at the airport arrives or up to one day - whichever comes first.
The ministry also updated the list of high-risk countries from which if Israelis return, they are required to enter isolation regardless of their vaccination status: United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa, Kyrgyzstan and Tunisia.
The standard isolation period is 14 days, which can be shortened to 10 days with two negative coronavirus tests - the second taken on day nine. The Health Ministry is evaluating shortening the isolation period to as little as six days at the request of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to improve compliance. 
Citizens can travel to these countries without special permission. The requirement to isolate applies only on return.
In addition, the Health Ministry added Uzbekistan and Belarus to the list of countries considered of maximum risk to which Israelis are banned from visiting without special permission. The rest of the list includes Belarus, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia. 
All travel guidelines are in effect until July 25, unless otherwise updated by the ministry. 
The government pushed off a plan to allow vaccinated individuals tourists to enter Israel on July 1 due to the Delta variant outbreak. On Wednesday, incoming director-general Prof. Nachman Ash said that it is unclear if tourists will be allowed in beginning August 1 - the new date set by the government.
The announcement of the isolation requirement is part of a series of minimal new restrictions that the government’s coronavirus cabinet approved last week to help stop the spread of the virus in Israel. 
On Friday, the ministry reported 450 new coronavirus cases - the first time in three days that the number dropped below 500.
Some 71,000 people were screened, meaning about 0.7% of the people tested had a positive result.
The ministry listed 39 people in serious condition.
Two people died from COVID-19 on Thursday - the first deaths associated with the Delta wave. They included a 48-year-old unvaccinated man and an 86-year-old vaccinated man who had underlying medical conditions, according to the hospitals at which they were treated.


