The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Pfizer seeks authorization for COVID booster shot from US, Europe

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster COVID-19 shot at this time.

By REUTERS  
JULY 9, 2021 20:14
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Pfizer and partner BioNTech plan to ask US and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, however, in a joint statement that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster COVID-19 shot at this time.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was too early to determine whether more than the two shots that are currently required would be called for, saying it was confident for now that the established regimen was sufficient.
Some scientists have also questioned the need for booster shots.
Pfizer's chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said the recently reported dip in the vaccine's effectiveness in Israel was mostly due to infections in people who had been vaccinated in January or February. The country's health ministry said vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% in June.
"The Pfizer vaccine is highly active against the Delta variant," Dolsten said in an interview. But after six months, he said, "there likely is the risk of reinfection as antibodies, as predicted, wane." Data would be submitted to the FDA within the next month, he added.
Pfizer did not release the full set of Israeli data on Thursday, but said it would be published soon.
"It's a small data set, but I think the trend is accurate: Six months out, given that Delta is the most contagious variant we have seen, it can cause infections and mild disease," Dolsten said.
The FDA and CDC, in their joint statement, said: "We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed."
Pfizer's own data from the United States showed an erosion of the vaccine's efficacy to the mid-80s after six months, Dolsten said, against the variants circulating there in the spring.
He stressed that data from Israel and Britain suggests that even with waning antibody levels, the vaccine remains around 95% effective against severe disease.
The vaccine, initially devised by Germany's BioNTech, showed 95% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in a clinical trial the companies ran last year.

PROMISING PROTECTION

Dolsten said early data from the company's own studies shows that a third booster dose generates antibody levels that are five-to-10-fold higher than after the second dose, suggesting that a third dose will offer promising protection.
He said multiple countries in Europe and elsewhere have already approached Pfizer to discuss booster doses, and some may begin administering them before a potential US authorization.
Dolsten said he believes booster shots are particularly important in older age groups.
Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California, said basing the decision on waning antibody protection ignores the role of important other parts of the immune response, including memory B cells, which can make antibodies on demand when challenged by the virus.
"You need better studies to be able to assert that. It isn't just neutralizing antibodies," Topol said.
European watchdog EMA stressed that available vaccines appeared to work well provided that the two-shot course, required for all but Johnson & Johnson's product, is completed.
"It seems that the four vaccines authorised in the EU protect against all the strains that are circulating in the EU including the delta variant," it said in a statement.
Pfizer has previously said people will likely need a booster dose, though some scientists have questioned when, or whether, boosters will be needed.
BioNTech has previously argued that while antibodies are the body's main weapon against an initial infection, the cellular immune response mainly shields against the disease breaking out and worsening.
Pfizer plans to launch soon a placebo-controlled efficacy trial of the booster with 10,000 participants. The study will run throughout the fall, Dolsten said, meaning it will not be completed ahead of the company's filing with the FDA.
European governments have braced for the possibility of repeat shots. Britain in April moved to buy 60 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine ahead of a possible booster programme later this year, bringing its total order to 100 million doses.
The EU in May signed a new contract to receive 1.8 billion doses of the vaccine for 2021-2023, to cover booster shots and donations.
Dr. William Schaffner, a vaccine expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said even if Pfizer succeeds in getting its booster authorized by the FDA, it would still need to be recommended by advisers to the CDC.
Schaffner added that most of the public health bandwidth in the United States is still focused on encouraging Americans to get their first and second doses of the vaccine.
Because boosters would drive increasing demand for vaccines while much of the world is still unvaccinated, Dolsten said Pfizer is looking at ways to increase production.
It is already targeting production of 3 billion doses this year and 4 billion shots next year. Dolsten declined to give a forecast of exactly how many more doses the company could add.
Pfizer and BioNTech said they had designed a new version of the vaccine targeting the Delta variant with a clinical trial likely to begin in August, but added the current vaccine version had "the potential" to protect against the variant.
Pfizer expects the COVID-19 vaccine to be a major revenue contributor for years and has forecast sales of $26 billion from the shot in 2021. BioNTech said in May that vaccine supply deals for this year so far are worth 12.4 billion euros in revenues that accrue to it, with more contracts on the cards.
Global spending on COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots could total $157 billion through 2025, according to US health data firm IQVIA Holdings.


Tags delta Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Pfizer vaccine efficacy BioNTech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The new government has severely failed to tackle Arab violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by