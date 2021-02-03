The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Alleged Israeli airstrike reported in southern Syria

The airstrike comes after two flights of airlines allegedly used by the IRGC to transfer weapons to Syria and Lebanon were reportedly spotted enroute to Damascus.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 23:20
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019 (photo credit: STR / AFP)
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
(photo credit: STR / AFP)
An alleged Israeli airstrike was reported in southern Syria on Wednesday night, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
The airstrike comes after two flights of airlines allegedly used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps to transfer weapons to Syria and Lebanon were reportedly spotted enroute from Tehran to Damascus on Wednesday by independent tracking sites. Alleged Israeli airstrikes are often reported in Syria shortly after such flights.
The strikes are the fifth in the past month, with strikes reported in eastern Syria, southern Syria and Western Syria in January.
On Saturday night, unidentified aircraft targeted sites belonging to pro-Iranian militias near Al-Bukamal in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria, according to local news source Deir EzZor 24 and Syrian news source Step News Agency.
Deir EzZor 24 reported that over 15 airstrikes were reported and believed to be carried out by Israel, adding that the target may have been the Imam Ali base in the area controlled by Iran. The base includes tunnels, buildings and warehouses built over the past two years at the site located near a strategic border crossing between Syria and Iraq.
On Friday, Iranian-made missiles were reportedly transported to the area through the Syrian-Iraqi border crossing.
Tensions are also high in the region in the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh just east of Tehran, which Iran blames on Israel, and the recent one year anniversary of the US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
Fears that the US may return to the nuclear deal with Iran have also raised concerns, with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi stating last week that he had ordered operational plans to strike Iran’s nuclear program to be ready if necessary.
Iran has reportedly attempted to target Israeli embassies recently in response, with an explosion reported next to the Israeli embassy in New Delhi last week carried out by a terror organization called Jaish-ul-Hind, believed to be affiliated with Iran.
On Monday, KAN news reported that a planned Iranian terrorist attack on an Israeli embassy in east Africa was recently thwarted.
Iran reportedly had sent agents to a country in east Africa to collect intelligence on the Israeli, American and UAE embassies in order to explore carrying out attacks against them. Some of the agents were European citizens with Iranian dual citizenship.
A number of the agents were reportedly arrested in the African country and in other countries. The attacks were reportedly meant to serve as revenge for the assassinations of Soleimani and Fakhrizadeh.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iran Syria Syria Airstrikes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by