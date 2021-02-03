Alleged Israeli airstrike reported in southern Syria

An alleged Israeli airstrike was reported in southern Syria on Wednesday night, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The airstrike comes after two flights of airlines allegedly used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps to transfer weapons to Syria and Lebanon were reportedly spotted enroute from Tehran to Damascus on Wednesday by independent tracking sites. Alleged Israeli airstrikes are often reported in Syria shortly after such flights.

The strikes are the fifth in the past month, with strikes reported in eastern Syria, southern Syria and Western Syria in January.

On Saturday night, unidentified aircraft targeted sites belonging to pro-Iranian militias near Al-Bukamal in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria, according to local news source Deir EzZor 24 and Syrian news source Step News Agency.

Deir EzZor 24 reported that over 15 airstrikes were reported and believed to be carried out by Israel, adding that the target may have been the Imam Ali base in the area controlled by Iran. The base includes tunnels, buildings and warehouses built over the past two years at the site located near a strategic border crossing between Syria and Iraq.

On Friday, Iranian-made missiles were reportedly transported to the area through the Syrian-Iraqi border crossing.

Tensions are also high in the region in the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh just east of Tehran, which Iran blames on Israel, and the recent one year anniversary of the US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Fears that the US may return to the nuclear deal with Iran have also raised concerns, with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi stating last week that he had ordered operational plans to strike Iran’s nuclear program to be ready if necessary.

Iran has reportedly attempted to target Israeli embassies recently in response, with an explosion reported next to the Israeli embassy in New Delhi last week carried out by a terror organization called Jaish-ul-Hind, believed to be affiliated with Iran.

On Monday, KAN news reported that a planned Iranian terrorist attack on an Israeli embassy in east Africa was recently thwarted.

Iran reportedly had sent agents to a country in east Africa to collect intelligence on the Israeli, American and UAE embassies in order to explore carrying out attacks against them. Some of the agents were European citizens with Iranian dual citizenship.

A number of the agents were reportedly arrested in the African country and in other countries. The attacks were reportedly meant to serve as revenge for the assassinations of Soleimani and Fakhrizadeh.

Reuters contributed to this report.