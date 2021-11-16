Alroy-Preiss attacked again - 'Not objective, works for Pfizer'

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Public Health Services, was attacked once again during a Knesset Health Committee session.

Alroy-Preis was summoned to explain the Health Ministry's decision to recommend the vaccination of children aged 5-11. A participant over Zoom named Valentina Nelin who claimed that she was from the National Committee of Parents accused Preis of barring dissenting voices from appearing at the debate and of being an employee of Pfizer.

Prior to the discussion, Nelin had posted on Facebook that COVID was not dangerous and that the people who died were victims of the vaccine.

Preis responded that the accusations were "absurd and a complete fabrication."

Committee head MK Idit Silman (Yamina) then ordered that Nelin be removed from the discussion, and said that she would not allow for public servants to be attacked or for the committee decisions to become politically driven.

A person uttered an obscenity about Alroy-Preis approximately three months ago and was assigned bodyguards after receiving death threats.