Ramla Mayor Michael Vidal announced on Wednesday that the Amishav neighborhood in the city will be locked down starting Thursday, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv."Following the spread of the coronavirus and after several conversations with Prof. Grotto, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, and a close evaluation of the morbidity rates in Ramla, we decided to close the Amishav neighborhood starting tomorrow," Vidal wrote.