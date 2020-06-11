The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amit Almog charged with murder of girlfriend Maya Vishniyak

Almog has also been charged with aggravated assault against his mother.

By ALEX WINSTON  
JUNE 11, 2020 12:16
Amit Almog appears in court via video stream, June 11, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Amit Almog appears in court via video stream, June 11, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Amit Almog been charged with the murder of his girlfriend Maya Vishniyak on Thursday morning by the Tel Aviv Magistrate Court.
Almog has also been charged with aggravated assault against his mother.
Almog was caught close to his home after the murder on May 16, after his mother called the police over his alleged murder of 22-year-old Vishniyak. After killing Vishniyak, Almog allegedly waiting in the apartment for his mother to arrive and attacked her with a knife to the face and body, after showing her the body.
Almog also allegedly photographed Vishniyak's body with banknotes and sent it to at least one of his friends.
Almog was found to have intentionally murdered Vishniyak, according to the prosecutor's statement delivered by the Israel Police to the Tel Aviv Magistrate Court on Sunday afternoon.
Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.



