Amos Ben Avraham appointed as COVID enforcement commissioner

Ben Avraham will head the coronavirus enforcement headquarters, which will coordinate enforcement operations, including the use of advanced technology and coordination between various bodies, including Israel Police, local authorities and the Israel Airport Authority.

The new commissioner served as commander of the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit (commonly known as Sayeret Matkal), commander of the "Hiram" Brigade, commander of the command of special forces in the Air Force, commander of the officer training base Bahad 1, commander of the Judea Division and commander of the cross-branch command and staff college.

Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amos Ben Avraham was appointed on Thursday as the commissioner responsible for enforcing coronavirus quarantine in the Public Security Ministry.