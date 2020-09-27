Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as Trump's nomination for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett as his third US Supreme Court appointment, setting off a scramble in the Republican-led Senate to confirm her before Election Day in 5-1/2 weeks.Barrett appeared at the White House with Trump as he made the announcement. Trump called her "one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds."If confirmed to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 on Sept. 18, Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the top US judicial body and push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3. With Trump's fellow Republicans controlling the Senate, confirmation appears certain, though Democrats may try to make the process as difficult as possible.Barrett is also a practicing Catholic, and the mother of seven children.Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, said in a statement: “Due to her past statements and decisions related to abortion, health care, immigration, gun violence prevention and racial justice, NCJW strongly opposes Amy Coney Barrett as a nominee to the highest court in the nation. We are also deeply troubled that Barrett has stated she would prioritize her personal religious views above settled law."