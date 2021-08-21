The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Angela Merkel: Afghanistan collapsed at 'breathtaking pace'

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 21, 2021 13:10
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday conceded that the Afghan army's resistance against Taliban militants had been misjudged.
"The army collapsed at a breathtaking pace," Merkel said at an election event. "We had expected the resistance to be stronger."
Merkel said the focus now was on rescuing people from Afghanistan, but later there would need to be a discussion on what had or had not been achieved.
The Taliban took over the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday after a lightning advance across the country which took the West by surprise.
Israeli killed in Haifa, shooter claims self-defense
Uzbekistan accepts 400 more Afghan refugees - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 12:36 PM
Taliban: 'No foreigners kidnapped, but some being queried'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 12:14 PM
UNICEF: More than 4 million Lebanese face water shortages
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 12:10 PM
One dead in motorcycle accident near Beit Shemesh
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir hospitalized due to COVID-19
Japanese FM to meet with Iran's Raisi in Tehran - report
NATO official: 12,000 evacuated from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 08:16 AM
US Supreme Court blocks policy ahead of Afghan immigration
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 07:27 AM
Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 06:36 AM
Biden thanks Qatar's emir for help in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 03:28 AM
Helicopters used to bring Americans to Kabul airport from nearby hotel
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 01:52 AM
Qatar's emir, Biden stress need for 'political solution' in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 01:14 AM
Taliban websites disappear from internet, reason unclear
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 01:09 AM
Taliban to allow Afghans to leave country after August 31 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 12:05 AM
