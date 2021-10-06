Angela Merkel to visit Yad Vashem on Sunday

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum alongside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday. Yad Vashem chairman Danny Dayan and Yad Vashem Council Chairman Rabbi Israel Meir Lau will join the two as well.

The chancellor will place a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance and sign the guest book. Yad Vashem will present Merkel with a copy of an album of drawings by Carol Deutsch, who was murdered in the Holocaust. The album includes 99 illustrations showing events and characters from the Torah.

This will be Merkel's sixth visit to Yad Vashem.